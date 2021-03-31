Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,600 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 127,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

