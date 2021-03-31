Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,947 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMCF opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $32.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.05. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

