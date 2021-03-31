Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 249,800 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 249,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,334,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

