Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Visteon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Visteon by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

VC stock opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

