Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.62. 161,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.