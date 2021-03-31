Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.86 and a 200 day moving average of $215.80. The stock has a market cap of $167.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

