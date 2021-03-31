Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,062. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

