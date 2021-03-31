Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 61,188 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 414.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,188 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 1.55% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,714. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.

