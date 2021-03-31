Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,467 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.29% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,068,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,714. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $199.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.06.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.