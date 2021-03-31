Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. Reed’s updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of REED opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

