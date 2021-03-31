Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Americas Silver (USAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: USAS):

3/29/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Americas Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

3/23/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Americas Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.25.

3/10/2021 – Americas Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/8/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.90 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.20 to $4.90. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $283.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Americas Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAS. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

