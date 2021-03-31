Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

NYSE:RC opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

