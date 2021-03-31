Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.52

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.52 and last traded at $124.23, with a volume of 905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,314,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Raymond James by 165.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

