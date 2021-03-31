Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

CWT opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

