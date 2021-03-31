Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 466.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,293 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

