Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MI.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.86.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.77. 26,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,260. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$789.71 million and a PE ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.23.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

