Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,772.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,772 ($23.15) and last traded at GBX 1,760 ($22.99), with a volume of 86462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,744 ($22.79).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,616.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,570.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

