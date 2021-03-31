Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RANJY. Morgan Stanley lowered Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

RANJY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.84. 462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

