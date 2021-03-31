Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.96. 869,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,781. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.