R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,436,856 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.11% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRD opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

