Qwertycoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,822.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,822.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

