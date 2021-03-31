Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 8,477 shares.The stock last traded at $12.15 and had previously closed at $12.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

