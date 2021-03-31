QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 36,701 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $934,227.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $44,847.68.

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $660,918.41.

On Friday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $528,504.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $619,836.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $44,222.09.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.