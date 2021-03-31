Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Short Interest Up 120.8% in March

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the February 28th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTRRF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. 51,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Quaterra Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.16.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

