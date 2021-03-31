Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 28.5% Higher This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $24.70 million and $123,335.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,939.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,918.18 or 0.03254491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.00332760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.33 or 0.00915060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.38 or 0.00409539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.20 or 0.00370216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00262291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,631,563 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

