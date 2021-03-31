Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.28 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of £38.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

