Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.28 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of £38.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76.
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile
