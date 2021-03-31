Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.37 EPS

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Qiwi updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

QIWI stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $652.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QIWI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

