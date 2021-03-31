QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,060 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

QGEN stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

