QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Gap Down to $47.66

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.66, but opened at $46.21. QCR shares last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 86 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get QCR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $751.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. On average, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.