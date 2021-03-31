QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Holdings Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in QCR by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of QCR by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.