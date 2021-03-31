Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 174,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

