Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FULT opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

