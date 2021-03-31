Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TELA Bio, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TELA Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of TELA opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $204.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,326.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.