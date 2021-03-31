Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

