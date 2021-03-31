Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Increased by Piper Sandler

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

