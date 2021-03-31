Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Decreased by Analyst

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Chemung Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $195.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko bought 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

