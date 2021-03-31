Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Decreased by Cormark

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$253.20.

TSE:BYD opened at C$216.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 92.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$223.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$216.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$132.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

