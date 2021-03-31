Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

ABEO stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,062 shares of company stock worth $2,146,751. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.