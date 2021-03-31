Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Elbit Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $811,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,802,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

