Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ingevity Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

NYSE NGVT opened at $76.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ingevity by 208.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

