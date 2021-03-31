PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.

PVH traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.70. 1,499,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

