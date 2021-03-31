PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Boosted by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $111,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 990.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,617 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,083. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.