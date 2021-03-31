Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

