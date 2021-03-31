Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 20 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Seaboard during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Seaboard by 361,075.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 101,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seaboard by 249.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 12.5% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,616.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,212.12. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,624.06 and a 52-week high of $3,945.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

