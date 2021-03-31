Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Hanmi Financial worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,530,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

HAFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

