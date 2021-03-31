Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Arlo Technologies worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,268,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 68.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 411,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 77,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

ARLO stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $499.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

