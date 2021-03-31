Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 148.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Jamf were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 596.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,627 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,985 shares of company stock valued at $17,236,115 in the last ninety days.

JAMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

