Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 162.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $680.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

