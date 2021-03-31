PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $160.12

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.12 and last traded at $159.48, with a volume of 322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.84.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.25.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PS Business Parks by 49.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 22.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 41.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PS Business Parks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
