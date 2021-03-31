PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $160.12

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.12 and last traded at $159.48, with a volume of 322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.25.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PS Business Parks by 49.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 22.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 41.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PS Business Parks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.