Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of -255.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

